Kashrus Alert Regarding Upcoming Concert





KASHRUS ALERT

Please be advised that the food service being provided at the Ishay Ribo concert this coming Sunday at Madison Square Garden and hosted by Bnei Akiva is under the auspices of Madison Square Garden and not certified kosher.

Bnei Akiva has made arrangements for sealed, packaged kosher food to be available for purchase.

Only sealed products clearly labeled with Abigael’s kosher tape should be assumed to be kosher.

אזהרת כשרות לציבור!

שימו לב! שירות האוכל שניתן בהופעה של ישי ריבו

ביום ראשון הקרוב ה3′ של ספטמבר 2023

במדיסון סקוור גארדן שמאורגן על ידי תנועת “בני עקיבא” הוא בחסות מדיסן סקוור גארדן,ואינו כשר

תנועת “בני עקיבא” ארגנו רכישה מסודרת של אוכל כשר אטום וארוז

רק אריזות אוכל המסומנים סרט של

“Abigael’s”

מוגדרים ככשרים