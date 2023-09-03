Yahalom Florida Launched by Agudath Israel’s Florida Office





Agudath Israel’s Florida Office is excited to announce the opening of YahalomFL with Mrs. Tzippy Richmond serving as its director. Yahalom, a resource center for families of children with special needs, was first launched in New Jersey two years ago and met with tremendous success, leading to branches opening in New York, Chicago, and now Florida.

Parents of children with special needs are often thrust into an unfamiliar world. An avalanche of new financial, medical, educational and emotional concerns must be tended to. Trying to navigate that new world on one’s own can be overwhelming. It is a daunting task and lonely journey. Yahalom is here to assist those parents in obtaining the appropriate resources by guiding, educating, and empowering parents to ensure they have the help and support they need and to reassure them that they are not alone.

“Mrs. Richmond has years of experience working with children with special needs, so she really has a window into the world of services and the challenges that parents may face,” said Rabbi Avrohom Luban, Associate Director of Agudah’s Florida Office. “We are here to support the families who reach out to us and lighten their burden in any way we can.”

“Our goal at YahalomFL is to build an infrastructure of support for families with children with special needs,” said Mrs. Richmond. “We are working with different organizations on establishing more resources for the Orthodox communities in Florida,”

Florida families can reach out to Mrs. Richmond for direction, help with resource navigation, or for a connection to other families with similar experiences.

To contact Mrs. Richmond, call 305-532-2500 ext 3, or email [email protected].

To contact a different Yahalom office:

YahalomNJ: Mrs. Chana Laniado, 848-285-8444, [email protected]

YahalomNY: Miss Tova Wacholder, 212-747-8763 x324, [email protected]

Yahalom Chicago: Mrs. Fiona Kark, 773-279-8400 x266, [email protected]