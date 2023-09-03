March Of Brotherhood: Hundreds Show Support For Bnei Brak Residents





Hundreds of people gathered in Bnei Brak on Thursday evening in a show of support for the residents following the provocative women’s march that took place last Thursday.

The march was organized by the Im Tirtzu and T’kuma 2023 organization.

Berale Crombie, the head of T’kuma, said: “We came here today from Netanya, Kiryat Motzkin, Nes Tziona, and the Jordan Valley. We came here to say – enough of hatred, enough of division, and enough of strife. There are differences of opinion and that’s okay but the residents of Bnei Brak won’t be the dispute’s scapegoat. We came to embrace the residents of Bnei Brak, to tell the residents that we’re brothers. We’re one nation with one destiny.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)