Likud Files Complaint To Police Over Netanyahu-‘Mein Kampf’ Sign





The Likud party filed a police complaint on Thursday in the wake of a severe incident of incitement in which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was compared to Adolf Hitler.

At a protest earlier in the day in Tel Aviv, a leftist held a sign with a photo of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ripping up Israel’s Declaration of Independence under the words ‘Mein Kampf.’

A letter submitted by the Likud party’s lawyer, Attorney Avi Halevi, to the police, states: “On behalf of the Likud party, I hereby submit a complaint to the police to open a criminal investigation of the opponents of the elected government, who, during a protest that took place today, August 31, 2023, in Tel Aviv, waved signs showing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, tearing up the Declaration of Independence on the background of the title: Mein Kampf (Hitler’s book).”

“‘Mein Kampf” is a book written by the persecutor of the Jews, Adolf Hitler, in which he presented his racist and anti-Semitic doctrine that called for the extermination of the Jewish people. Propaganda showing the Prime Minister, Mr. Binyamin Netanyahu, against the background of Nazi motifs is a license for others to kill him.”

“The incitement of violence and the use of Nazi motifs in protests against the government is a direct result of the venomous rhetoric used by public figures, who do not respect the results of the elections to the 25th Knesset – according to which a government was formed and a prime minister was elected, who won the trust of the people and the Knesset.”

“The enforcement and investigative authorities must swiftly take the necessary measures to investigate the serious suspicions of inciting violence and the use of Nazi motifs in the protests against the elected government. Delaying the investigation of the suspicions may intensify the distrust of citizens of the enforcement and investigative authorities, cause a recurrence of similar illegal, as indeed happens, and undermine public order in the state.”

“In light of the seriousness of the offenses committed during the protest, which constitute offenses under the Penal Code, 1977-1977 of inciting violence, and harming the order of the regime and society in the country, we ask the Israel Police to immediately open an investigation into the incident.”

