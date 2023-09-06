Trump Surges Ahead in Republican Primary Race Following Mugshot Release





Former President Donald Trump has solidified his lead in the Republican primary race, garnering a majority of support from registered Republicans and right-leaning independents, according to a recent CNN/SSRS national survey conducted after his recent arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, and the release of his iconic mugshot.

The survey results, published on Tuesday, indicate that 52 percent of registered Republicans and right-leaning independents are backing Trump for the Republican nomination. This marks a five-point increase in support since CNN’s June poll. In contrast, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was previously a strong contender, has seen his support decline significantly. He now stands at 18 percent, down eight points from the June poll when he enjoyed 26 percent support.

Comparing this poll to CNN’s first GOP primary survey in March, Trump and DeSantis have experienced a notable shift in fortunes. In March, they garnered 40 percent and 36 percent support, respectively. Trump’s support has remained relatively steady, whereas DeSantis has seen his support dwindle by half since then, reflecting a net 30-point swing in Trump’s favor.

Beyond Trump and DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley share the third-place spot, each with seven percent support. While Haley’s support has increased by two points since June, Pence has seen a two-point decline. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is closely following with six percent support, marking the most significant positive movement compared to his one percent support in June.

Further down the list, Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina secures three percent, while former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie holds two percent. Conservative radio host Larry Elder and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum both tie at one percent. No other candidate manages to garner a single percentage point, with one percent of respondents choosing another candidate and another one percent remaining undecided.

The poll also assessed the second choices of GOP primary voters who had selected their preferred candidate. DeSantis leads in this category with 28 percent of respondents choosing him as their backup plan, followed by Ramaswamy with 14 percent. Haley, Pence, and Trump tie at 11 percent for second-choice support, and seven percent have named Scott as their backup.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)