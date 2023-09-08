WATCH: Police Dress Up As Chareidim To Catch The Arab Stone-Throwers





Jerusalem District Police officers and Border Police operatives carried out a unique operation on Wednesday evening to capture Arabs who were throwing stones at passing vehicles in east Jerusalem.

A police investigation was opened after several recent incidents in which vehicles were attacked. In preparation for the operation, the police converted a police minibus into a civilian shuttle. Police detectives then disguised themselves as Chareidim.

After an operational briefing, the minibus with the detectives and Border Police officers entered the streets of the Issawiya neighborhood in East Jerusalem. Shortly later, Arab teens threw stones at the vehicle.

The “Chareidi” detectives, together with the Border Police officers, quickly got out of the vehicle and chased after the suspects until they caught them.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)