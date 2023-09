Thousands of bnei Yeshivah gathered on Sunday at the main Beis Medrash at Yeshivas Mir to hear the sicha of HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

HaRav Bergman travels to Yerushalayim every year to deliver the shiur.

When the Rosh HaYeshivah concluded his talk, he was escorted out of the yeshivah to the street to the sound of singing: “כי אורך ימים ושנות חיים יוסיפו לו.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)