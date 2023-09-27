Historic Launch of Amud HaYomi Program in the Same Hall that the Original Daf HaYomi was Introduced 100 Years Ago





The new Amud HaYomi program that will begin its first machzor this coming Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan/October 16, will gift Klal Yisrael with a unique opportunity to learn an amud every single day, seven days a week. This will enable those who do not learn the Daf HaYomi to participate in a limud that will enable them to complete Shas in fifteen years while learning at a slower pace and with more depth. For those currently learning the Daf HaYomi, it will serve as an amazing chazarah tool to review what they have learned during the last three years since the beginning of the current machzor of Daf HaYomi. Lomdei Amud HaYomi will also have the opportunity to take tests on what they have learned and receive stipends for excellent results.

The inspiring, grand launch of the program will take place at the same historic hall, the Sofiensale Hall in Vienna, where the original Daf HaYomi was launched one-hundred years ago by Rav Meir Shapiro at the first Knessiah Gedolah. It is scheduled to take place on motzoei Shabbos Parshas Bereishis in conjunction with a siyum marking the completion of half of Shas in the current Daf HaYomi machzor.

Leading Gedolei Yisrael to Grace Event

The melave malka will be graced by leading Gedolei Yisrael from all over the world including HaGaon HaRav Hillel David, shlita, Yoshev Rosh of the Vaad Roshei Yeshiva of Torah Umesorah, a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, and Rav of Kehillas Yeshiva Shaarei Torah; HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron and member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Eretz Yisrael; HaGaon HaRav Shimon Galei, shlita; HaGaon HaRav Messoud Ben Shimon, shlita, Sephardic Rav of Bnei Brak and Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Ohr Elitzur; HaGaon HaRav Avrohom Salim, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Meor Torah and member of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah; HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Eisenberger, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Telshe; HaGaon HaRav Binyomin Finkel, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Mir; and HaGaon HaRav Nissan Kaplan, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Daas Aharon, amongst others.

“There is a tremendous amount of excitement among the public and also among the many talmidei chachamim who have committed to delivering a daily shiur. Multiple shiurim will be starting in Lakewood, Boro Park, Monsey, Williamsburg, and Flatbush. In addition, new shiurim will be opening in Toronto, Philadelphia, Miami Beach, Jackson, Toms River, Staten Island, Chicago and Los Angeles,” said Rabbi Moshe Fisher, Dirshu’s North American Co-Director.

A comprehensive and marvelous kuntress called Iyun Ha’Amud, compiled by great talmidei chachomim, will be published and disseminated among the lomdim of Amud HaYomi throughout the world. The kuntress, which includes the pages of the Gemara, explanations and supplements, marei mekomos and practical applications of the halachah, is intended to assist the lomdim of Amud HaYomi with their learning and it will be part of the curriculum for the advanced tracks.

The historic launch of the Amud HaYomi is almost upon us. Now is the time to make a kabbalah to join. You won’t regret it!