HOPING FOR HALEY: Top GOP Donors Now See Nikki Haley As Best Trump Alternative





Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the UN, is drawing increased attention from Republican donors as a strong alternative to leading presidential candidate, Donald Trump. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, once regarded as Trump’s main competitor, has had difficulty maintaining momentum due to various campaign setbacks and persistent criticism from Trump.

In a recent survey by Reuters, five major Republican donors conveyed growing interest in Haley, particularly after her compelling performance in the August GOP presidential debate. As the candidates prepare for the second debate in California on Wednesday evening, these donors are closely watching Haley’s progress and strategy.

While DeSantis still holds the backing of some significant contributors despite his campaign woes, the increasing attention to Haley highlights his challenge in presenting himself as the prime contender against Trump.

Among the donors expressing an interest in Haley, one, who had previously donated over $1 million to DeSantis’s campaign, now sees Haley’s foreign policy expertise and relative youth as strong attributes against the veteran Trump. The anonymous donor expressed admiration for Haley’s assertiveness during the debate, hinting at a potential future contribution to her campaign.

Ronald Lauder, the cosmetics magnate, is also believed to be eyeing Haley as a potential candidate to support, based on insights from a source close to him.

However, some suggest that the newfound enthusiasm for Haley might be short-lived, attributing the current donor interest to the end of the summer season and increased focus on the GOP race. While the Haley campaign remained silent on the matter, DeSantis’s campaign spokesman, Andrew Romeo, emphasized their campaign’s strong grassroots support.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates a significant lead for Trump, nearly 40 points ahead of DeSantis. However, Haley seems to be gaining momentum in states like New Hampshire, where recent surveys suggest she might overtake DeSantis.

However, Haley’s journey isn’t without its hurdles. She’s also competing against Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina, aiming to attract the party’s moderate faction.

As the GOP’s journey to the White House in 2024 intensifies, many await to see whether the increased donor interest in Haley signifies genuine momentum or is merely a fleeting moment in the political limelight.

