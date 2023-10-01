HaRav Landau Shows Extremely Rare Twin Esrog To Talmidim





As part of a series of “shimush” shiurim for avreichim in hilchos arbaas haminim given by HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Landau in the Ganei Ayalon neighborhood of Lod, he presented dozen of examples of different hadasim and esrogim to illustrate various examples described by poskim.

One of the esrogim he presented was an exceedingly rare “twin” esrog with one stalk – which split into two fully formed esrogim.

Such a phenomenon is extremely rare as most twin esrogim have two stalks and two pitmim and are only connected in the middle, or is one esrog that is split at the head.

