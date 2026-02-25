Kol Yisroel Embarks on its Third Mission to Albany in Five Weeks

With remarkable siyata d’Shmaya, Kol Yisroel has completed its third advocacy mission to Albany in just five weeks — a testament to the organization’s energy, consistency, and deep-rooted sense of achrayus toward Klal Yisroel.

Led by Shmulie Hartstein, Kol Yisroel continues to “hit the ground running,” engaging young adults from the Orthodox Jewish community in meaningful, boots-on-the-ground advocacy. The organization’s mission is to empower the next generation with a clear understanding of how government works and why informed civic participation is essential for the wellbeing of our kehillos.

In a powerful display of dedication, New York City and the surrounding areas were struck by a tremendous blizzard on February 23rd, resulting in the cancellation of multiple meetings. Yet despite the severe weather and widespread disruptions, Kol Yisroel’s delegation traveled to Albany on February 24th undeterred.

“Even as plans changed and obstacles emerged, the commitment did not waver,” a participant shared. “Nothing was going to stop the mission.”

Delegates, ranging in age from 18 to 25, met face-to-face with lawmakers from across New York State. Participants described the experience not only as educational, but as a meaningful Kiddush Hashem — an opportunity to engage respectfully, present community concerns thoughtfully, and represent Orthodox Jewish life with dignity and pride.

Among the elected officials met during recent visits were:

Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli (D-129) — Chair, Transportation Committee

Assemblymember Al Taylor (D-71)

Assemblymember Stacey Pfeffer Amato (D-23) — Chair, Governmental Employees Committee

Assemblymember Lester Chang (R-49)

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-81) — Chair, Codes Committee

Assemblymember Steve Stern (D-10) — Chair, Veterans’ Affairs Committee

Assemblymember Micah Lasher (D-69)

Assemblymember Patrick Carroll (D-96)

Along with State Senators:

Senator Bill Weber (R-38)

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. (D-15) — Chair, Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee

Senator Sam Sutton (D-22) — Chair, Administrative Regulations Review Commission

Senator Peter Harckham (D-40)

Kol Yisroel noted that many other elected officials were met with as well, reflecting the organization’s continued effort to foster broad relationships throughout Albany and engage leaders across districts and party lines.

Assemblymember Micah Lasher (D-69), the prime sponsor of the proposed 25-foot buffer zone bill around houses of worship, met personally with the Kol Yisroel delegation. While Kol Yisroel expressed disappointment that the current proposal limits the buffer to 25 feet, participants emphasized their appreciation for Lasher’s willingness to meet in person and engage in open, respectful dialogue.

“Dialogue matters,” delegates noted. “Even when there are disagreements, the ability to sit together, explain concerns, and be heard is critical.”

Kol Yisroel emphasized that its advocacy this legislative session is notably distinct from traditional lobbying efforts.

These initiatives are not centered on requesting funding, appropriations, or financial benefits.

Rather, they represent what the organization calls straight-up advocacy for community safety — a priority leadership views as far more vital than monetary considerations.

Two major issues remain at the forefront:

A Buffer Zone Around Houses of Worship

Kol Yisroel continues to advocate for legislative measures designed to prevent intimidation or harassment near houses of worship, ensuring that individuals can enter and exit peacefully and without fear.

Addressing Longstanding Challenges Affecting the Monsey Community

Delegates are also advancing a bold proposal related to the East Ramapo Central School District. According to Kol Yisroel leadership, the aim is to confront a complex issue that has impacted the Monsey community for more than two decades.

“This is about solving problems, not perpetuating division,” Hartstein explained. “We are advocating for constructive solutions that can promote stability, reduce tension between communities, and help avoid a future defined by continuous oversight and conflict.”

Kol Yisroel’s broader mission continues to focus on education and empowerment, encouraging young members of Klal Yisroel to appreciate the importance of voter registration, voter turnout, and staying informed about policy decisions at the local and state levels.

With three Albany missions completed in five weeks — including one immediately following a historic winter storm — Kol Yisroel’s momentum continues to build. Leaders say they look forward to maintaining a strong, dignified, and consistent presence in Albany on behalf of Klal Yisroel

