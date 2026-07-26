Iran’s Exiled Crown Prince Criticizes Trump, Says Protesters “Died for Freedom”

Iran’s exiled Crown Prince, Reza Pahlavi, sharply criticized U.S. policy toward Iran, saying thousands of Iranians killed during the regime’s violent crackdown “did not die to keep the Strait open or for a nuclear deal—they died for freedom.”

Pahlavi made the remarks during a meeting Sunday with World Jewish Congress President Sylvan Adams in Israel, where the two discussed the future of a free Iran and the possibility of future diplomatic ties between Israel and Iran.

As a symbolic gesture, Adams presented Pahlavi with two mezuzahs carved from Jerusalem stone—one intended for a future Israeli embassy in Tehran and the other for a future Iranian embassy in Jerusalem. The mezuzah cases were inscribed by an Israeli scribe of Iranian descent.

Pahlavi highlighted the historic ties between the two nations, saying Iran and Israel share a biblical connection dating back 2,500 years. He thanked Jews around the world and Israelis for supporting the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom and said that once the current regime falls, Iran can rebuild with international assistance. He also expressed hope of one day welcoming Adams to Tehran to help identify locations for the future embassies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)