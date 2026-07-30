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SYRIA STRATEGY: Turkey’s Regional Ambitions Fuel Race For Energy And Trade Routes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Syria�s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa during a joint press conference following their meeting at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

A growing geopolitical battle is unfolding over future energy and trade corridors linking the Middle East to Europe, with Turkey emerging as a central player as nations seek alternatives to Russian energy supplies.

Analysts say Ankara has used instability in neighboring Syria to expand its influence in parts of the country, strengthening its military presence while investing in infrastructure that could increase its strategic leverage over future regional energy and transportation routes.

The developments come as Europe continues searching for new trade and energy corridors connecting India, the Gulf states, and Europe through the Middle East. Turkey’s expanding footprint has raised concerns among regional governments that it could gain outsized influence over key transit routes.

In response, countries including Israel and Greece have sought to deepen economic, security, and energy cooperation, with the goal of developing alternative Mediterranean partnerships and reducing dependence on routes that could be dominated by Turkey.

Analysts say the competition extends beyond military influence, with control over infrastructure, shipping lanes, and energy corridors expected to play a significant role in shaping regional economics and geopolitical alliances in the years ahead.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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