Israel To Destroy 800,000 Vaccines If No Buyers Found

Israel’s Health Ministry will have no choice but to destroy 800,000 coronavirus vaccines if no country agrees to purchase them in the next two weeks, Kan News reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is urging Israelis, especially young teenagers, to get vaccinated before the vaccines in stock expire on July 30, warning that there won’t be enough vaccines for everyone after that date. Anyone who wants both doses has to receive the first dose by July 9.

The report said that if the vaccines are discarded, it will cost Israel tens of millions of shekels.

