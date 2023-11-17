WATCH THESE IDIOTS: American TikTokers Agree With Osama Bin Laden Letter Justifying 9/11





A letter by 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden has sparked a political storm after buffoons and idiots made it go viral on TikTok, prompting US lawmakers from both political spectrums to strongly criticize the China-owned app for disseminating terrorist propaganda. The letter, originally published by The Guardian in 2002, was recently pulled from their website due to its widespread sharing on social media, lacking proper context.

The letter, in which bin Laden justified the 9/11 attacks, blaming U.S. policies in Israel and expressing antisemitic views, has been shared numerous times on TikTok by various idiots. Lynette Adkins, a social media influencer with a substantial following, played a pivotal role in propelling the letter’s virality with her video urging followers to read the letter, garnering significant engagement.

Reacting to the removal of the letter’s text by The Guardian, Adkins argued that the action confirmed the contents of the letter. However, a TikTok spokesperson has stated that the content contravenes the platform’s policy against promoting terrorism and that efforts are underway to remove such content.

The incident has reignited concerns over TikTok’s influence, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance. Critics, including lawmakers from both parties, argue that the platform functions as a surveillance and propaganda tool for the Chinese Communist Party.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)