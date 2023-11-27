BREAKING: 11 Hostages To Be Released Tonight; Hamas Agrees To Extend Truce By Two Days





The Prime Minister’s Office has announced that authorities have notified the families of hostages scheduled for release in the coming hours.

A total of 11 Israeli hostages are set to be released tonight. Among them are nine children and two women who are the mothers of some of the children.

Meanwhile, Qatar Foreign Minister Majed Al-Ansari confirms in a statement that “as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip.”

DEVELOPING STORY