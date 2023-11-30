HASHEM YIKAM DAMO: Eishes Chaver & Principal Of School, Newlywed Are Victims Of J-m Attack





The three victims of the the Jerusalem terror attack on Thursday morning were identified as HaDayan HaRav Elimelech Wasserman, H’yd, Mrs. Chana Ifirgan, H’yd, and Libi Dickman, H’yd – all residents of Jerusalem.

Mrs. Chana Ifirgan, H’yd, 67, was the principal of a school in Beit Shemesh, the wife of HaGaon HaRav Shimon Ifirgan, a leading Talmid Chacham in Jerusalem.

She served as the principal of the Bnos Hadassah school, a Sephardi elementary school in Ramat Beit Shemesh Aleph. She was known as a talented educator and a Ba’ales Chessed. Until last week, she hosted evacuees from the southern cities of Ofakim and Netivot in her home on Rechov Rashi in the Mekor Baruch neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Libi Dickman, H’yd, 24, a resident of Har Nof, is the daughter of HaRav Yehudah and Michal Steinhaus of Har Nof. She was expecting her first child.

She worked as a teacher in the Derech Emunah school and was on the way to work when she was killed Al Kiddush Hashem.

Her levaya will take place at 2:30, leaving from her parents’ home on Rechov Zerach Barnet 14 in Har Nof and continue to Har HaMenuchos.

Another educator who works in a Beit Shemesh school was injured in the attack.

The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for Shoshanah Bracha bas Rivka Yehudis b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

Additionally, a Dayan was injured in the attack. The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Avidan Moshe ben Mina Rivka b’toch sh’ar cholei Yisrael.

Also, one of the soldiers who shot the terrorists and neutralized them, was shot and is lightly to moderately injured. The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for Ro’ee ben Michal b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)