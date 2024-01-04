Report: Most IDF-Counted Haredi Recruits Don’t Self-Identify with the Sector

A report from Kan public radio reveals that the majority of IDF enlistees categorized as Chareidi by the military do not personally identify as such.
The report indicates that approximately 70% of those included in the military’s statistics regarding Chareidi enlistment do not consider themselves part of this sector. Most describe themselves as ex-Chareidi, with many identifying as secular.
Previously, the IDF reported that around 9% of graduates from Chareidi educational institutions joined the military. However, this new report suggests that the majority of them no longer classify themselves as ultra-Orthodox.
Following the October 7 attacks, a few thousand members of the community voluntarily enlisted for military service.
