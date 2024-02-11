Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
LAUGHABLE: UNRWA Chief Says He Had No Idea Hamas Had Compound Beneath His Headquarters


In one of the least believable statements of this century, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini claimed that his agency had no idea that Hamas had a major compound beneath their headquarters in Gaza.

“UNRWA did not know what is under its headquarters in Gaza,” he wrote on X.

“UNRWA is made aware of reports through the media regarding a tunnel under the UNRWA Headquarters in Gaza,” Lazzarini continued, his nose growing ever slightly longer with each sentence.

“UNRWA staff left its headquarters in Gaza City on 12 October following the Israeli evacuation orders and as bombardment intensified in the area. We have not used that compound since we left it nor are we aware of any activity that may have taken place there.

“We understand, through media reporting, that the Israeli Army has deployed troops within the UNRWA Headquarters in Gaza City. We are therefore unable to confirm or otherwise comment on these reports.

“In times of ‘no active conflict’ UNRWA inspects inside its premises every quarter, the last inspection for the UNRWA Gaza premises was completed in September 2023.”

He also claimed that, “UNRWA is a Human development and humanitarian organization that does not have the military and security expertise nor the capacity to undertake military inspections of what is or might be under its premises.”

