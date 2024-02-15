POLITICAL STORM IN ISRAEL AFTER WSJ REPORT: Biden Is “Rushing To Complete Plan” For Palestinian State

The Biden administration and several Middle East partners “are rushing to complete a plan” for a long-term peace agreement, including a “firm timeline for the establishment of a Palestinian state, The Washington Post reported on Thursday morning.

According to the report, the plan could be announced as early as the next several weeks, with the urgency to complete it tied to a possible ceasefire hostage deal being negotiated by the US, Qatar, and Egypt.

An initial six-week ceasefire would be used to begin implementing the plan, including the formation of an interim Palestinian government, according to U.S. and Arab officials.

“The key is the hostage deal,” said one U.S. official among several American and Arab diplomats.

Unbelievably, the Post proceeds to say that “the elephant in the planning room is Israel, and whether its government will acquiesce to much of what is being discussed: the withdrawal of many, if not all, settler communities on the West Bank; a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem; the reconstruction of Gaza; and security and governance arrangements for a combined West Bank and Gaza.”

The report fails to mention the fact that establishing a Palestinian state next door to Israel is no different than calling for Israel’s demise. Or the absurdity that the October 7th attack, which the vast majority of Palestinian Authority residents expressed support for and its head failed to condemn, will be “rewarded” with the establishment of a state. Or the fact that the Palestinian Authority actively supports terrorism by paying stipends to terrorists and their families, including the heinous October 7th monsters.

Instead, it places the blame on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, saying that he has given “no indication that he is ready to budge on either Hamas demands for a hostage deal, or his opposition to a Palestinian state.”

“’Everybody who talks about a two-state solution — well, I ask, what do you mean by that?’ it quotes Netanyahu as saying on Sunday on ABC News’s ‘This Week.’ ‘Should the Palestinians have an army? … Should they continue to educate their children for terrorism and annihilation? Of course, I say, of course not.'”

“’The most important power that has to remain in Israel’s hands,’ he said, ‘is overriding security control in the area west of the Jordan” river.'”

The report does cast some doubt on the feasibility of the plan but again astonishingly places all the blame on Israel, choosing to quote an Egyptian foreign minister as saying: “The language of a ‘process of peace’ was with us for 10 years in the ’90s and produced nothing,” said Amr Moussa, who served as Egyptian foreign minister from 1991 to 2001 and secretary general of the Arab League from 2001 to 2011. “That was just a trick.”

News of the report in Israel on Thursday stirred a political storm and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich announced that he will demand that the government reach a unequivocal decision on Thursday evening that Israel opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state

“We will in no way agree to this plan which essentially says that the Palestinians deserve a reward for the terrible massacre they perpetrated: a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. The message is that it pays very well to massacre Israeli citizens,” Smotrich said. “A Palestinian state is an existential threat to the State of Israel, as was proven on October 7th, Kfar Saba will not be Kfar Gaza!”

“I will demand today at a meeting of the political-security cabinet an unequivocal decision stating that Israel opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state and the imposition of sanctions on over half a million settlers. I expect clear support from Prime Minister Netanyahu, Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot and all the ministers,” he asserted.

Minister Amichai Shikli responded to the report by saying: “If this is the American vision, we should fight it and threaten them with unilateral measures of our own, such as canceling the Oslo Accords.”

MK Danny Danon responded: “There are those in the world who have not yet internalized the meaning of October 7th. There won’t be a terrorist state in our backyard.”

MK Ze’ev Elkin stated: “The establishment of a Palestinian state means the establishment of a Hamas state, which will win in any future election. This step will lead to the risk of a repeat of the events of October 7th for the entire country. At the time, no one proposed to the United States following the events of September 11 to establish an Al-Qaeda state along the US border. The Israeli public will not let this happen!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)