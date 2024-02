Maj. Yiftach Shachar, H’yd, from Paran, a small moshav in the Arava, was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip, the Central Arava Regional Council announced on Tuesday evening.

Shachar, z’l, a company commander in the Givati Brigade, is the fourth fallen soldier from the council to be killed since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

He left behind his parents and siblings.

His death raises the death toll of the ground war in Gaza since the beginning of the war to 241.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)