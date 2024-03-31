Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed In Gaza Upping Death Toll To 254, Numerous Others Critical From Same Incident


The IDF on Sunday night announced the death of Sgt. First Class Sivan Weil, HY’D, 20, from Ra’anana. He was part of the Commando Brigade’s Egoz unit.

His death increased the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 255 and the total number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 599.

On Friday, a Hamas terrorist discharged an RPG towards a structure adjacent to Nasser Hospital, utilized by Egoz troops as a base. This resulted in the death of Sgt. First Class Alon Kudriashov HY’D and inflicted injuries upon 16 other Egoz troops – which was reported by YWN. Weil was one of the six severely wounded soldiers in the occurrence and regrettably passed away due to his injuries earlier today.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WANING SUPPORT: 59% Of Americans Side With Israel In Its Fight Against Hamas, Down From 68%

CHAOS CITY: New York To Introduce Body Scanners In Subway Stations To Combat Crime

HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch: “We May Be Need To Be Moser Nefesh & Stand Against Them”

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Leftists Block Ayalon, Lights Fires, 16 Arrested

WATCH: IDF Kills 3 Hamas Officers, Including 1 Involved In Wachsman Abduction

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network