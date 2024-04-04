“בעזרת ה:” Iran’s Khamenei Vows Revenge In Hebrew

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei published a tweet in Hebrew overnight Wednesday threatening revenge for the assassination of Mohammad Reza Zahadi, the senior commander in the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for Lebanon and Syria, earlier this week.

“With G-d’s help, we’ll cause the Zionists to rue their crime of aggression against the Iranian ‘consulate’ in Damascus,” the post said in Hebrew.

Of course, the Iranian “consulate” in Damascus was actually a terror stronghold – an IRGC headquarters being used to plot terror attacks against Israel and Western targets. The Israel-based IntelliTimes blog quoted intelligence sources as saying that the “property was not identified as a consulate like other Iranian diplomatic properties in Latakia and Aleppo that were officially identified in maps or in Iranian Foreign Ministry publications as consulates. The place that was attacked was used as an IRGC headquarters to host staff members from the Revolutionary Guards.”

Israel is preparing for a serious retaliatory attack on Israel, including possible attacks by Iranian proxies in the region with cruise missiles or waves of suicide drones and even attempts by terror squads to infiltrate Israel’s borders, chas v’chalilah or a direct ballistic missile attack from Iran.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)