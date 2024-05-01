WATCH: Bill Maher Shreds Anti-Israel Protesters as ‘Ill-Informed Attention-Seekers’ in Scathing Rant

Comedian/pundit Bill Maher unleashed a brutal critique of anti-Israel protesters and activist groups, labeling them “ill-informed attention-seekers” in his latest show. Joined by journalist Don Lemon and NYU professor Scott Galloway, Maher addressed campus protests and global demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

During the New Rules segment, Maher stated, “Someone needs to tell the people who block traffic in the name of a cause, no one likes you, and you’re probably hurting your cause.” He ridiculed protesters for detaining “normies” and engaging in counter-productive actions that only serve to draw attention to themselves, rather than the cause they claim to support.

Maher challenged protesters to demonstrate against oppression and apartheid committed by Islamist groups, which many encampments have expressed solidarity with. He specifically targeted Google sit-in participants, saying, “Maybe if these Google employees had the slightest idea what kind of fundamentalist, oppressive assholes they’re supporting — Hamas, the Houthis, Hezbollah, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard — they might take it a little easier on the world’s greatest monster, Genocide Joe.”

Maher noted the irony that Hamas’s stated goal is to wipe out the entire Israeli people, citing their slogan “From the River to the Sea.” He contrasted this with Israel’s capability to do so but choosing not to. Maher sarcastically suggested that protesters could “Google it” to learn more.

Earlier in the show, Maher joked about the protests during his opening monologue, quipping, “When did Columbia become ‘Kanye State’?” He added, “Passover celebrates the Exodus of the Jews from Egypt, and nowadays it celebrates the Exodus of the Jews from Columbia University.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)