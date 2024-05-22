Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
H’YD: Kfar Chabad Annouces Death Of IDF Soldier Killed In Gaza


The Kfar Chabad local council announced the death of IDF soldier Yisrael Yudkin, H’yd, 23. He served as a company commander in the Netzach Yehudah battalion and lost his life in a battle with terrorists overnight Tuesday in the city of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

Yisrael H’yd, is the son of Reb Tuvia and Tzipi Yudkin, long-time residents of Kfar Chabad.

Collive reported that the niftar’s father was informed of his son’s death in the US, where he was sitting shiva for his esteemed father, HaRav Schneur Zalman Yudkin, z’tl, in Crown Heights. He is now on the way back to Israel for the levaya.

The IDF has not yet made an official announcement on his death but all relatives have been informed.

Levaya details will be released soon.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



