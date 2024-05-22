H’YD: Two Nachal Chareidi Soldiers Killed In Gaza

The Kfar Chabad local council on Wednesday announced the death of IDF soldier Yisrael Yudkin, H’yd, 23. He served as a company commander in the Netzach Yehudah battalion and lost his life in a battle with terrorists overnight Tuesday in the city of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

Yisrael H’yd, is the son of Reb Tuvia and Tzipi Yudkin, long-time residents of Kfar Chabad.

Collive reported that the niftar’s father was informed of his son’s death in the US, where he was sitting shiva for his esteemed father, HaRav Schneur Zalman Yudkin, z’tl, in Crown Heights. He is now on the way back to Israel for the levaya.

The IDF has not yet made an official announcement on his death but all relatives have been informed.

Levaya details will be released soon.

On Wednesday evening, the death of another Netzach Yehudah soldier was announced by the Ra’anana Municipality.

First Sgt. Eliyahu Eli Chaim Amsalem, H’yd, 21, fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

The niftar, a resident of Ra’anana, immigrated with his family from France in 2015. He is survived by his parents and two brothers.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

