HY’D: Three IDF Soldiers Killed In Gaza

The IDF released for publication on Thursday morning that three IDF soldiers were killed on Wednesday while battling Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

They have been identified as:

Staff Sgt. Yedidya Azugi HY’D, 21, from the settlement of Revava, serving in the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, fell in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Staff Sgt. Eliya Hilel HY’D, 20, from Tel Zion, serving in the Nahshon Battalion (90), Kfir Brigade, fell during operational activity in the area of the Shomron Brigade.

Staff Sgt. Diego Shvisha Harsaj HY’D, 20, from Tel Aviv, serving in the Nahshon Battalion (90), Kfir Brigade, fell during operational activity in the area of the Shomron Brigade.

Their deaths raise the death toll of soldiers killed in the ground war in Gaza to 294, and 642 since October 7th.

In addition, two soldiers from were seriously injured in combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

All soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment, and their families have been informed.