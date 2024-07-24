HY”D: IDF Recovers Bodies Of Multiple Hostages From Khan Younis, 3 Publicly Identified So Far

Kibbutz Nir Oz informed its residents on Wednesday night that the IDF has recovered the body of Maya Goren hy”d, who was abducted into Gaza by Hamas terrorists on October 7. The IDF had previously confirmed in December that Goren was no longer alive, but it wasn’t clear whether she was killed in captivity or murdered on October 7 and her body brought to Gaza.

Kibbutz Nir Yitzchak also informed their residents tonight that the IDF recovered the body of Oren Goldin, a member of the kibbutz’s emergency response squad, who fell in battle against terrorists on October 7th, and whose body was abducted into Gaza.

Additionally, the body of Staff Sgt. Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, a 20-year-old Israeli soldier, has also been recovered from Gaza and returned to Israel, according to the head of the local council in his hometown of Lehavim. Ahimas was killed in action on October 7, along with other members of the forward command team led by Col. Asaf Hamami, commander of the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade. The team was engaged in combat with Hamas terrorists near Kibbutz Nirim when Ahimas and two other soldiers were fatally wounded. Their remains were then taken into Gaza by Hamas forces.

According to YWN sources, Hamas terrorists arrested in recent weeks provided Israeli intelligence with information that led them to relaunch an operation in Khan Younis, which resulted now in the recovery of the bodies. Multiple sources report that there are additional bodies of hostages – as many as 5 in total – that have been recovered and brought back to Israel from the same IDF operation that recovered Maya’s body. YWN will publish information on those recoveries once they are made official – after all family members are informed.

Goren, a 56-year-old kindergarten teacher, had arrived early at her kindergarten to prepare for the next day when the terrorists struck. Her husband, Avner, was killed in their home during the attack.

The couple has four children, aged 18, 21, 23, and 25. Two of their children were not present on the kibbutz at the time, while the other two live in a separate area that the terrorists did not reach.

Maya’s phone had been tracked to Gaza, leaving her family with little information about her whereabouts or condition. Initially, the family believed Avner had also been kidnapped, but his body was later found, and he was laid to rest in Nir Oz.

