TERROR IN ISRAEL: 1 Murdered, 1 Wounded, In Shooting Attack In Jordan Valley

Two Israelis were injured, one critically, in a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley on Sunday afternoon.

The critically injured victim was pronounced dead shortly later.

The terrorist opened fire at an Israeli car from a passing car on Route 90 near the Mechola Junction.

The second victim, a man in his early 30s, is in moderate condition. He was evacuated to the hospital in an MDA helicopter with gunshot wounds to his lower body.

An initial investigation shows that the attack took place in two areas – one on Route 90 and the second near the yishuv of Rotem.

The terrorist fled the scene. A large number of IDF forces arrived at the scene and launched a manhunt.

