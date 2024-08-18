Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BREAKING: Hamas Rejects Doha Hostage-Ceasefire Proposal, Accuses Netanyahu of Sabotaging Talks


Hamas has issued an official statement rejecting the latest hostage exchange proposal discussed in Doha over the weekend, blaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for hindering the negotiations. The group accuses Netanyahu of introducing new obstacles to delay the talks and prolong the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In their statement, Hamas claims Netanyahu “sets new conditions and demands” aimed at derailing the discussions. The terrorist group further criticized the proposal, which has backing from the United States, stating that it heavily favors Israel. They pointed to the requirement that the IDF maintain a presence in key areas, including the Philadelphi Corridor, the Rafah Crossing, and the Netzarim Corridor.

Hamas also accused Netanyahu of introducing new stipulations regarding the release of security prisoners, which they claim have further complicated the negotiations.

“We hold Netanyahu fully responsible for thwarting the mediators’ efforts and obstructing an agreement,” the statement read. Hamas also emphasized that the prime minister would be held accountable for the lives of the hostages currently being held by the group.

Despite the stalemate, Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to a proposal it had put forward on July 2, which they believe remains a viable solution for resolving the ongoing conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



