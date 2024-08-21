ועל ניסך שבכל יום: Incredible Nissim Amid The Destruction In Katzrin

Incredible nissim occurred on the yishuv of Katzrin on Wednesday morning amid the destruction caused by the heavy rocket barrage that Hezbollah fired directly at a civilian area in northern Israel on Wednesday morning.

Hezbollah fired 40 rockets directly at the yishuv of Katzrin and several homes scored direct hits but only one man was injured. Shai Bettleman, a member of the Katzrin city council, said that many children, who are on summer vacation, were at home during the attack.

Two of those children experienced an incredible neis. Daniel’s house [seen in the video below] sustained a direct hit while he, his wife and two young children were at home. The rocket hit the living room while they were in the hallway and they were Baruch Hashem unharmed, but they couldn’t leave the house from the front door as the living room was full of smoke and fire. He led his family out of the house from the back windows.

Another neis occurred at a nearby camping site. In the photo below, Rabbi Yoel Rakel holds the fragments of an interceptor rocket that fell five meters from a tent full of children.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)