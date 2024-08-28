Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Rescued Hostage Farhan Al-Qadi Returns Home In Joyous Celebration


Farhan al-Qadi, the 52-year-old Israeli-Bedouin man rescued on Tuesday from Hamas captivity, has returned to his home near Rahat in southern Israel to a jubilant welcome. Surrounded by family, friends, and media, al-Qadi was greeted with cheers and celebration as he arrived in a convoy of honking cars.

In a tent set up to accommodate the crowds, al-Qadi addressed the press, appearing healthy and composed. “I feel 100 percent,” he declared, before calling for the release of the remaining hostages still held by Hamas.

Earlier in the day, al-Qadi was discharged from Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, where staff members lined the halls to bid him a triumphant farewell. The joyful homecoming marks a new chapter for al-Qadi, who was held captive for weeks before his daring rescue by Israeli forces.



