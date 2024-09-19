Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WAR IMMINENT: Netanyahu Holds Urgent Military Meeting As IDF Hezbollah With Waves Of Airstrikes [VIDEOS]


Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently conducting a security consultation with senior ministers and defense leaders at the Kirya in Tel Aviv. During the meeting, Israeli military officials are expected to present various strategies for the northern front, addressing the escalating threat posed by Hezbollah.

Earlier, the IDF announced a series of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah launchers and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Acting on intelligence from the IDF, fighter jets struck around 30 Hezbollah launch sites containing approximately 150 launcher barrels that were prepared to fire projectiles at Israeli territory.

In addition to the launchers, the strikes hit Hezbollah infrastructure and a weapons storage facility in several areas. IDF artillery also targeted the Naqoura region.

Lebanese media report that the IDF has launched a new wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon, focusing on the Mahmoudiyeh area. Reports indicate that over 50 targets have been hit in less than an hour. These airstrikes come amid a heavy rocket barrage striking northern Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BD”E: Owner Of Gottlieb’s Restaurant, R’ Shulem Yosef, Niftar Hours Before Trump Visit

WATCH THIS: Jewish Democrat Shabbos Kestenbaum Speaks at Trump Rally, Calls for Unity Against Antisemitism

NYT: This Is How Israel Duped Hezbollah Into Buying Sabotaged Pagers

ARRESTED: Jewish-Israeli With Sons In IDF Recruited By Iran To Kill Netanyhau, Gallant, Bar

8 Israelis Injured, 2 Seriously, From Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Attack In Galil

SELLING OUT FOR TERRORISTS: Bernie Sanders Preparing Resolutions To Block $20 Billion In US Arms Sales To Israel

SIT THIS ONE OUT: Ignoring 100’s Of Hezbollah Attacks, AOC Condemns Lebanon Explosions As A “War Crime”

Saudi Crown Prince: No Diplomatic Relations with Israel Without Palestinian State

WATCH: Kamala Harris Boasts That She Helped Hold Up 2,000-Pound Bombs To Israel To Force A Ceasefire

STONEWALLED: FAA Refuses To Say Whether It Told US Airlines To Suspend Their Flights To Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network