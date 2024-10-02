Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HY”D: Three IDF Soldiers Killed in Lebanon as Ground Operation Intensifies


Early Wednesday morning, three IDF soldiers were tragically killed during Israel’s ground operation in Lebanon.

  • Lt. Harel Ettinger HY”D, a resident of Eli, was killed during combat in southern Lebanon.

Tragically, in 2019, YWN reported that his father, Rabbi Achiad Ettinger HY”D was one of two victims killed by a Palestinian terrorist at the Ariel Junction. He leaves behind a mother and 11 siblings.

  • Cpt. Eitan Itzhak Oster, 22, a team commander from Modi’in and a member of the elite Egoz Commando Unit, was one of the fallen soldiers.
  • Kiryat Ata Mayor Yaakov Peretz announced  the death of IDF soldier Nezer Itkin, also from the Egoz unit, who was killed during the fighting in southern Lebanon.

These are the first three confirmed fatalities in Israel’s ongoing ground offensive against Hezbollah.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



