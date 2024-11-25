Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TRAGEDY IN YERUSHALAYIM: 8-Year-Old Girl Struck By Bus And Killed On Rechov Shimon Hatzaddik


A heartbreaking accident occurred on Monday afternoon in Jerusalem when a 8-year-old girl was fatally struck by a bus on Rechov Shimon HaTzadik.

Emergency teams from Magen David Adom (MDA) rushed to the scene, where they found the girl trapped beneath the bus, unconscious. Despite rescue efforts, MDA paramedics were forced to pronounce her dead at the scene due to the severity of her injuries.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.

Shimon Zaltz, an emergency medic from MDA, described the tragic scene: “The girl was trapped under the bus, unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing, suffering from multi-system trauma. While rescue efforts were underway, we conducted medical evaluations, but her injuries were critical, and sadly, we had to pronounce her death at the scene.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN RECHASIM: Avreich Is Niftar After Heroically Attempting To Save Infant From Inferno

TRAGEDY IN YERUSHALAYIM: 8-Year-Old Girl Struck By Bus And Killed On Rechov Shimon Hatzaddik

Iran Did Not Dispatch Terror Cell That Murdered Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, H’yd, Reports Say

Israel Agrees to US-Brokered Ceasefire with Hezbollah, Pending Final Approval

Iran Denies Involvement In Rabbi Zvi Kogan’s Murder As New Evidence Points To Regime-Backed Terror Network

Donald Trump’s Cabinet Is Now Set, Pending Confirmations. Here’s Who Is Will Be On It

IDF Strikes 12 Hezbollah Command Centers In Beirut After Terrorists Fire 250 Rockets At Israel

Tzvi Kogan, H’yd Wore Slain Uncle’s Suit To His Wedding

UAE Authorities Arrest Three In Cold-Blooded Murder Of Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan HY”D

Iranian Agents Send Invitations To Chabad Event To Israeli Ministers, Report Says

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network