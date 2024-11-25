TRAGEDY IN YERUSHALAYIM: 8-Year-Old Girl Struck By Bus And Killed On Rechov Shimon Hatzaddik

A heartbreaking accident occurred on Monday afternoon in Jerusalem when a 8-year-old girl was fatally struck by a bus on Rechov Shimon HaTzadik.

Emergency teams from Magen David Adom (MDA) rushed to the scene, where they found the girl trapped beneath the bus, unconscious. Despite rescue efforts, MDA paramedics were forced to pronounce her dead at the scene due to the severity of her injuries.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.

Shimon Zaltz, an emergency medic from MDA, described the tragic scene: “The girl was trapped under the bus, unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing, suffering from multi-system trauma. While rescue efforts were underway, we conducted medical evaluations, but her injuries were critical, and sadly, we had to pronounce her death at the scene.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)