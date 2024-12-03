SOURCES: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis And Billionaire Bill Ackman To Headline Torah U’Mesorah’s Presidents Conference

The upcoming Torah U’Mesorah Presidents Conference, set to take place December 19-22 at the Trump Doral Golf Resort in Miami, is expected to host Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman as special speakers, Torah U’Mesorah officials tell YWN.

“Both have not been 100% confirmed, but it’s looking really good that both will attend,” YWN was told by TU.

Governor DeSantis has gained widespread recognition among Orthodox Jewish communities for his steadfast support of educational initiatives that align with religious values and his advocacy for Israel. His strong ties with the Jewish community have been further cemented following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre that claimed the lives of 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage.

Ackman, who is Jewish, is a prominent supporter of Israel, and has been one of the leading voices in the fight against antisemitism on US college campuses. Alongside his wife, Israeli-born designer and academic Prof. Neri Oxman, he has not only voiced support for Israel but has also taken actionable steps by acquiring a nearly 5 percent equity stake in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

In 2022, the same Torah U’Mesorah event featured remarks by former President Donald Trump, who has also been recognized as a strong supporter of Jewish life and Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)