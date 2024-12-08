Was Ousted Syrian President Assad Killed In A Plane Crash?

Two Syrian sources told Reuters that there is a very high probability that ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may have been killed in a plane crash.

In the wake of the rebel takeover of Damascus in the early hours of Sunday morning, Assad boarded a plane for an unknown destination after 24 years in power.

His whereabouts – and those of his wife and two children – are now unknown.

According to data from the Flightradar website, a Syrian Air Plane took off from the Damascus airport early Sunday morning and initially flew to Syria’s coastal area, a stronghold of Assad’s Alawite sect. But the plane then made a sudden U-turn and briefly flew for a few minutes before disappearing off the map.

“It disappeared off the radar, possibly the transponder was switched off, but I believe the bigger probability is that the aircraft was taken down…,” said one Syrian source without elaborating.

It is not yet clear who was aboard.

