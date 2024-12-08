Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Was Ousted Syrian President Assad Killed In A Plane Crash?

FILE - In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, speaks with Syrian President Bashar Assad in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

Two Syrian sources told Reuters that there is a very high probability that ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may have been killed in a plane crash.

In the wake of the rebel takeover of Damascus in the early hours of Sunday morning, Assad boarded a plane for an unknown destination after 24 years in power.

His whereabouts – and those of his wife and two children – are now unknown.

According to data from the Flightradar website, a Syrian Air Plane took off from the Damascus airport early Sunday morning and initially flew to Syria’s coastal area, a stronghold of Assad’s Alawite sect. But the plane then made a sudden U-turn and briefly flew for a few minutes before disappearing off the map.

“It disappeared off the radar, possibly the transponder was switched off, but I believe the bigger probability is that the aircraft was taken down…,” said one Syrian source without elaborating.

It is not yet clear who was aboard.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

SYRIA HAS FALLEN: Bashar AL-ASSAD FLEES COUNTRY AS JIHADIST REBELS END HIS BRUTAL REIGN

TEHILLIM: Rabbi Paysach Krohn Suffers Moderate Stroke During Agudah Convention

TERROR IN ISRAEL: IDF Soldier Seriously Injured In Ramming Attack Near Chevron

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Releases Video Of Hostage Matan Zangauker

WATCH: Islamic Sermon In Maryland Calls To “Market Islam To American People”

Druze Father and Son Charged with Espionage for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

GREAT NEWS: Antisemitic Boston City Councilor Arrested On Fraud And Theft Charges

HORRIFIC TRAGEDY: 5 Israelis From Tzfas Killed In Car Accident In Morroco

UPDATE FROM MELBOURNE: Sifrei Torah Appear Safe After Arson Terror Attack At Adass Shul [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

NOT JUST RABBANIM: US Government Urges Americans to Stop Texting Amid Chinese Cyberattacks

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network