Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Arab Attempts To Stab IDF Soldier, Is Neturalized By Civilian

Scene of the attack. (United Hatzalah)

A terrorist attempted to stab an IDF soldier in the Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood of Jerusalem, near the Chizma checkpoint, on Monday morning.

B’Chasdei Hashem, an Israeli civilian who witnessed the incident shot and neutralized the terrorist before he could stab the soldier.

No one was injured in the incident.

Israel Police said that the terrorist arrived at the area in a car and after he attempted to stab the soldier, the soldier opened fire on him along with nearby civilians.

Israel Police
Israel Police

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Sgt. A: “Release The Gag Order So I Can Clear My Name”

NYPD Arrest MIGRANT For Savagely Killing Woman by Setting Her Ablaze on NYC Subway

BALTIMORE: Minivan Slams Into Shul On Greenspring Road [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

FUTURE BIDEN ROOMMATE?: Missing Congresswoman Found Living In Home For Dementia Patients

TEFILLOS: Rebbetzin Bergman, HaRav Shach’s Daughter, Is In Serious Condition

SHOCK IN OLAM HATORAH: Israel’s State Prosecutor Opens Probe Against Gedolei Yisrael

WATCH THIS: Children At The Lev Tahor Cult Seen Fighting With Police

WATCH: Foaming From His Mouth, Lapid Rants & Raves: “Get Out Of Our Lives!”

WHAT A MESS: Top-Ranked Uniformed NYPD Officer Resigns Amid Serious Misconduct Allegations

TERROR IN GERMANY: 5 Killed And 200 Injured In Ramming Attack At X-Mas Market

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network