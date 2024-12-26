Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Airstrike Eliminates Five Islamic Jihad Terrorists in Nuseirat


In a coordinated overnight operation, the IDF and Shin Bet targeted and eliminated a cell of Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Nuseirat area of Gaza. The precise strike, conducted by the Israeli Air Force (IAF), neutralized multiple high-ranking operatives within the terrorist organization.

The strike resulted in the deaths of five key Islamic Jihad members:

1. Ibrahim Jamal Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Ali – Operations and combat propaganda operative

2. Faisal Abdallah Muhammad Abu Qamsan – Head of Security for Islamic Jihad in Nuseirat

3. Mohammed Ayad Khamis al-Lada’a – Combat propagandist

4. Ayman Nihad Abd Alrahman Jadi – Combat propagandist and former naval operative

5. Fadi Ihab Muhammad Ramadan Hassouna – Combat propagandist in Nuseirat

Intelligence gathered from multiple sources indicated that the operatives were posing as journalists to conceal their activities. One significant piece of evidence was a list of Islamic Jihad members found by IDF forces during operations in Gaza. This document explicitly identified four of the individuals targeted in the strike as Islamic Jihad operatives.

The IDF said that extensive measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians. These precautions included detailed aerial surveillance, the use of precision-guided munitions, and corroborating intelligence to ensure accurate targeting.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



