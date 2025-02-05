CHILLING INCITEMENT: Event Teaching How To Kill Jews Set To Take Place In NYC Church This Weekend

An event openly promising to teach attendees “how to un-live Jews” is scheduled to take place this weekend at a church in Harlem, New York City. It is terrifying to think that such a gathering, which appears to be a direct call to violence, could be happening in New York City in 2025.

The event, titled “The First Intifada and Mass Organizing,” is set to be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on West 126th Street this Saturday, February 8th. Organizers claim it is a “fundraiser and teach-in”—but teach-in for what? If the event’s own promotional language is taken at face value, it appears to be an instructional session on how to murder Jews in cold blood.

How this is happening in the United States of America is almost unfathomable, and how is it even conceivable that a church would allow such a heinous event under its roof is beyond the pale. This isn’t just antisemitism in the shadows; this is a brazen, public declaration of intent to do harm.

President Donald Trump has recently signed executive orders to combat antisemitism. This horrifying event is a test of how seriously those laws will be enforced. Will the Trump administration step in? Will the DOJ take action against what seems to be an incitement to genocide?

Members of the Jewish community will be threatened by a mob gathering near them, where they will apparently be encourage to carry out acts of unspeakable violence against Jews.

People should be afraid that this kind of rhetoric is being normalized, and afraid that if action isn’t taken today, tomorrow might be too late.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)