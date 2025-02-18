Israel Confirms: Deal Reached For Release Of 6 Live Hostages This Shabbos

The Prime Minister’s officr onfirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Israel and Hamas reached a deal to free six live hostages this Shabbos, including Israeli civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed who have been held in Gaza for over a decade.

Hamas will release four bodies on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a senior Israeli official stated that Israel is preparing to begin allowing the entry of hundreds of trailers and heavy equipment into the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of six live hostages on Shabbos.

Hamas wants is releasing the six live hostages on Shabbos to ensure the release of the 47 terrorists who were released in the Shalit deal and were re-arrested.

As part of the agreement, Israel committed to allowing trailers and heavy construction equipment into the Gaza Strip after rigorous checks. As part of the negotiations, and subject to Hamas’s adherence to the agreement, Israel will begin allowing this in a controlled and gradual manner.”

According to the agreement in place, Hamas is scheduled to release four bodies on Thursday and three live hostages on Shabbos. However, Israel had been making much efforts to increase the number of live hostages released in the current phase of the deal in the wake of harrowing reports of the inhumane conditions and abuse the male hostages are enduring in Gaza.

In exchange, Israel plans to allow the entry of hundreds of trailers into the Strip, intended to serve as mobile homes for the Gazan residents whose homes were destroyed, along with heavy machinery, intended to clear the rubble in the Strip and open roads.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)