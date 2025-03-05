Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 President Trump: RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!


US President Donald Trump met with a group of eight released hostages, and minutes after they left the Oval office, fired off a new ultimatum to Hamas to immediately release all remaining hostages or be destroyed.

“‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose,” Trump writes on Truth Social.

“Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you,” he says.

“Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!”

“I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say,” he warns.

“I have just met with your former hostages whose lives you have destroyed.”

“This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance,” Trump says.

“Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER.”



