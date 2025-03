🚨 President Trump: RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!

US President Donald Trump met with a group of eight released hostages, and minutes after they left the Oval office, fired off a new ultimatum to Hamas to immediately release all remaining hostages or be destroyed.

โ€œโ€˜Shalom Hamasโ€™ means Hello and Goodbye โ€“ You can choose,โ€ Trump writes on Truth Social.

โ€œRelease all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you,โ€ he says.

โ€œOnly sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!โ€

โ€œI am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you donโ€™t do as I say,โ€ he warns.

โ€œI have just met with your former hostages whose lives you have destroyed.โ€

โ€œThis is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance,โ€ Trump says.

โ€œAlso, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER.โ€