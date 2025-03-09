🚨 BREAKING: Israel Halts Electricity to Gaza To Up The Pressure

In a dramatic escalation of pressure on Hamas, Energy Minister Eli Cohen has ordered the Israel Electric Corporation to cut off the electricity supply to Gaza, a move aimed at forcing the terror group to comply with demands in ongoing ceasefire negotiations. The decision comes as part of Israel’s broader strategy to leverage humanitarian measures to secure the release of hostages still held captive in the enclave.

“We will employ all the tools available to us so that all the hostages will return, and we will ensure that Hamas won’t be in Gaza on the ‘day after,’” says Cohen in a video statement.

According to Israeli officials, the electricity cutoff was implemented to “ratchet up pressure” on Hamas, which has been accused of stalling talks and refusing to release the remaining captives taken during its October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. This step follows Israel’s earlier decision to block all humanitarian aid into Gaza, to weaken Hamas’ grip on the region.

The cessation of electricity, which Gaza relies on heavily from Israel despite its own limited power generation, is expected to exacerbate an already dire humanitarian situation.