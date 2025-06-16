Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨🚨 US STRIKES COMING? TRUMP SAYS “EVERYONE SHOULD IMMEDIATELY EVACUATE TEHRAN!”


US President Donald Trump urges everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran, and reiterates that Iran should have signed a nuclear deal with the United States.

“IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” he writes in a post on Truth Social.

The post was immediately reposted by top Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The post – and its reposts – have sparked immediate speculation that the U.S. is planning to join Israel tonight in bombing Iran. Israel has reportedly been asking for U.S. assistance in destroying Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. Specifically, Israel could reportedly use American assistance in destroying Fordow – Iran’s nuclear site located deep beneath a mountain, which will require weaponry that only the United States possesses.





