🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP ANNOUNCES CEASEFIRE BETWEEN ISRAEL AND IRAN🚨🚨🚨

President Donald Trump has announced a pending ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, officially bringing an end to what he called “The 12 Day War.” The agreement, brokered after days of intense diplomatic and military maneuvering, marks the conclusion of nearly two weeks of devastating conflict across the Middle East.

According to the statement, Iran will begin the ceasefire in approximately six hours, followed by Israel after 12 hours. After a full 24-hour truce, Trump said, the war will be considered officially over and “saluted by the world.”

The ceasefire follows a relentless Israeli military campaign that saw the IDF carry out thousands of precision strikes across Iran, targeting Revolutionary Guard facilities, missile factories, and infrastructure. Among the most significant blows were the assassinations of some two dozen top Iranian military commanders, and numerous leading nuclear scientists.

The campaign culminated in a joint U.S.-Israeli operation involving America’s B-2 stealth bombers, which dropped bunker-busting munitions on Iran’s most heavily fortified nuclear facilities — including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Defense analysts believe the strikes may have obliterated Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and set back its nuclear ambitions by several years, if not more.

In his announcement, President Trump congratulated both nations for what he described as their “stamina, courage, and intelligence” in reaching the agreement. He emphasized that the ceasefire would require both sides to remain “peaceful and respectful” and hailed the outcome as a historic breakthrough that prevented a much wider and potentially longer war.

“This is a war that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East — but it didn’t, and never will,” Trump wrote. He closed the statement with a series of blessings: “God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and God bless the world.”

Moments after President Trump’s announcement, Vice President J.D. Vance discussed the ceasefire on Fox News: “The President without … having a single American casualty obliterated the Iranian nuclear program. We are now in a place where we weren’t a week ago.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Vance: “The President really hit the reset button and said, ‘Look, let’s actually produce long-term peace for the region…I actually think when we look back, we will say the 12 Day War was an important reset moment for the entire region.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Vance: “Tomorrow really is a new day — the end of the 12 Day War, the end of the Iranian nuclear program, and I really do believe the beginning of something very big for peace in the Middle East.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)