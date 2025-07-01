Ra’anana Couple Arrested For Spying For Iran

The police and Shin Bet on Monday arrested a couple from Ra’anana in their 30s on suspicion of espionage on behalf of Iran.

Investigators from the Unit for Combating Crime opened a covert investigation about a week ago, in cooperation with the Shin Bet, against the couple. Yesterday, detectives from the Unit for Combating Crime arrived at the couple’s apartment and conducted a search.

A number of telephones, computers, and other technological means were found at the scene, along with correspondence suspected of being communications between the couple and their Iranian operator. A large amount of cash was also found in the home.

The couple were arrested and will be brought later today for a hearing on a request to extend their detention.

Three Israelis were arrested last month in two separate cases on suspicion of carrying out security missions for Iranian elements.

In one case, Mark Morgan, 33, a resident of the Jordan Valley, is suspected of being in contact with hostile intelligence elements during the month of June, and of carrying out various missions under their direct orders.

Among other things, the suspect agreed to the operator’s request to go to a hidden location where a grenade was hidden for the purpose of transferring it to the next destination, while understanding that the grenade was intended to harm civilians on behalf of foreign elements and to harm the security of the State of Israel.

In addition, the suspect sent an interception video that he filmed for the operator during Operation Rising Lion.

In another case, Segal Ben, 18, and Nahorai Omri Mizrahi Ben, 20, residents of Tiveria, were also arrested in June. The two are suspected of being in contact with intelligence elements from a hostile country during the last two months and of carrying out various missions.

Among other things, they photographed malls and transferred information about the number of security guards in the mall, the number of stores, the structure of the mall, and more. Among the malls they photographed were the Grand Canyon Haifa, Big Fashion Tiveria, and Dizengoff Center, as well as Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

The suspects sent their locations to the operator during the missions and also urged the operator to send them additional missions.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)