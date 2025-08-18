🚨 Trump Supports Israel’s Plan To Expand War: “Hostages Will Return Only When ‘Hamas Is Destroyed!'”

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Truth Social on Monday that the return of the remaining Israeli hostages will only be achieved by “confronting and destroying Hamas”—an unprecedented statement lending full support to Israel’s plan to expand the war in Gaza.

“We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!!” Trump wrote. “The sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be.”

“Remember, I was the one who negotiated and got hundreds of hostages freed and released into Israel (and America!). I was the one who ended 6 wars, in just 6 months. I was the one who OBLITERATED Iran’s nuclear facilities.”

“Play to WIN, or don’t play at all! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump’s statement was made as Israel continues its preparations to expand the war by conquering Gaza City, a move opposed by Israeli leftists who held a nationwide protest on Sunday demanding the end of the war in Gaza and the return of the hostages.

It also comes only several hours after Arabic media outlets reported that Arab mediators transferred a new ceasefire proposal to Hamas.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani arrived in Cairo on Monday for talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad on the matter.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)