Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of America Call for Global Day of Tefillah Amid Rising Threats to Olam Torah

Agudath Israel of America, today, shared a Kol Korei from the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America:

[Free Translation]

The situation of Acheinu Bnei Yisroel everywhere has become increasingly perilous, with rising waves of anti-Jewish hatred around the world. In our Holy Land, the danger is even greater, with the looming threat of war. Moreover, we still have precious souls who remain captive in the hands of our enemies, Rachmana litzlan, and we pray that Hashem will have mercy upon them, deliver them from their suffering and captivity, bring them from darkness to light, and from oppression to redemption.

At this time, terrible decrees have been issued against the world of Torah and the yeshivos in our sacred land. There are ominous plans, chalilah, to draft those who dedicate themselves to Torah learning, those who sit on the benches of the batei medrash. Our gedolei Torah ztvk”l have already declared unequivocally that any form of army conscription poses a profound spiritual danger. In addition, there are numerous other decrees and persecutions threatening the Torah world, both spiritually and physically. Tragically, hundreds of yeshiva bochurim have already been conscripted into the army, and several avreichim and bochurim are currently imprisoned in military jails.

Am Yisroel’s strength lies only in prayer. It is our sacred duty to plead before the Borei Kol Olamim and to arouse Divine mercy upon His people. Therefore, the Gedolei Yisroel in Eretz Yisroel have proclaimed a special day of tefillah this Thursday, 27 Menachem Av, to coincide with Yom Kippur Katan, observed early this month.

We therefore call upon every Jew, wherever they may be, to join together in tefillas rabbim, a united outpouring of heartfelt prayer, beseeching Hashem for the protection of the Torah world in our Holy Land and for the salvation of every single one of our brothers and sisters wherever they are. Avinu Malkeinu, abolish from upon us all harsh and evil decrees.

Throughout the Jewish world, communities are urged to gather for the recitation of Tehillim and the special tefillos of Yom Kippur Katan. In addition, praiseworthy is he who undertakes to fast (even if only for a few hours) as is the custom on Yom Kippur Katan. Whatever one offers, much or little, what matters most is that the heart be directed to Shomayim. The bnei hayeshivos are encouraged to add extra hours to their Torah learning, and we should elevate our collective tefillos on behalf of the Olam HaTorah and all of Klal Yisroel who are facing suffering and captivity.

May Hakadosh Boruch Hu have compassion upon us, redeem us from all our troubles, and grant us the merit to be written and sealed for a year of geulah and yeshuah.