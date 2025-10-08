🚨🚨A DEAL HAS BEEN REACHED! HOSTAGES TO BE RELEASED “VERY SOON”🚨🚨

US President Donald Trump announces that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the “first phase” of his plan to end the Gaza war.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump posts on Truth Social.

“All Parties will be treated fairly!” He reiterates, in a message widely understood to be directed at Hamas, which has sought guarantees from Trump that he won’t allow Israel to resume the war once the hostages are released

“This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America; and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen,” Trump continues.

“BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!” he adds.

Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al—Ansari tweets, “The mediators announce that tonight an agreement was reached on all the provisions and implementation mechanisms of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid.”

“The details will be announced later,” he adds.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu puts out a statement saying, “With God’s help we will bring them all home,” at the same time as US President Donald Trump announces a hostage release and Gaza ceasefire deal on his Truth Social media platform.