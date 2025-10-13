Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨🚨 BORUCH MATIR ASURIM! ALL LIVING HOSTAGES RETURN TO ISRAEL

Seven Israeli hostages released by Hamas are now in the hands of IDF troops in the Gaza Strip, the military says.

Hamas handed over the seven, named as Matan Angrest, brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Eitan Mor, Omri Miran, and Guy Gilboa-Dalal, to the Red Cross in Gaza City.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks the public to act responsibly and with sensitivity, to respect the privacy of the returning hostages, and to rely solely on official information.

The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on.

Arab media reports state that the second phase of the Israeli hostage releases will begin at 10 am local time (3 am Eastern)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TRUMP ON AIR FORCE ONE: “The War In Gaza In Over… Netanyahu Did Excellent Job…” [SEE THE VIDEOS]

SECURE YOUR SUKKAH! Nor’easter Threat Of Strong Winds, Rain Triggers State Of Emergency Declaration

GREAT NEWS: Gaza Influencer Known for Vile, Anti-Israel Propaganda, Killed Day That War Ends

ושבו בנים לגבולם: Netanyahu Hails Historic Hostage Return, Warns Campaign Against Israel’s Enemies Not Over

OPERATION RETURNING HOME: IDF Chief Declares Final Operation to Bring Hostages Back After Two Years of War

Hostages Relocated Inside Gaza as Israel Awaits Final Release on Monday Morning

“A Day of Tension, Anticipation, Hope, Great Pain and Joy”: How Israel Is Preparing for the Final Hamas Hostage Release

THE TRUTH COMES OUT: Gazan Doctor Slams Hamas in Devastating Post: “We Were the Bodies Buried Beneath the War”

REPORT: Syria to Return Remains of Legendary Israeli Spy Eli Cohen

Ahead of Hostage Swap, IDF Raids Families Of Security Prisoners, Warns Against Celebrations