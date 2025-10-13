🚨🚨 BORUCH MATIR ASURIM! ALL LIVING HOSTAGES RETURN TO ISRAEL

Seven Israeli hostages released by Hamas are now in the hands of IDF troops in the Gaza Strip, the military says.

Hamas handed over the seven, named as Matan Angrest, brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Eitan Mor, Omri Miran, and Guy Gilboa-Dalal, to the Red Cross in Gaza City.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks the public to act responsibly and with sensitivity, to respect the privacy of the returning hostages, and to rely solely on official information.

The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on.

Arab media reports state that the second phase of the Israeli hostage releases will begin at 10 am local time (3 am Eastern)